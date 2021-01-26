Recap: First Commonwealth Q4 Earnings

Shares of First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $94,447,000 up by 2.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $92,340,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Commonwealth hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.33

Company's 52-week low was at $6.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.98%

Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Operating through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, it offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products through the Bank. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.