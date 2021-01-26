Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 29.41% over the past year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.25.
Revenue of $132,171,000 up by 4.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $135,360,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Hope Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
52-week high: $14.67
Company's 52-week low was at $7.03
Price action over last quarter: Up 49.45%
Company Description
Hope Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing financial services. It offers services such as checking, online banking, mobile banking, mortgage loans, credit cards, and other banking services.
