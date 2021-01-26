Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.41% over the past year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $132,171,000 up by 4.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $135,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hope Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $14.67

Company's 52-week low was at $7.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.45%

Company Description

Hope Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing financial services. It offers services such as checking, online banking, mobile banking, mortgage loans, credit cards, and other banking services.