Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Hits New All-Time High As Q2 Cloud, Azure Business Overshadow Xbox Release
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Hits New All-Time High As Q2 Cloud, Azure Business Overshadow Xbox Release

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported second-quarter earnings after the stock hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.

What Happened: Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $43.1 billion for Microsoft, beating street consensus estimates of $40.2 billion.

Net income increased 33% year-over-year and earnings per share of $2.03 came in well ahead of Street consensus estimates of $1.64.

The highlight for Microsoft in the quarter was the growth of the cloud-related businesses. Commercial cloud was up 34% year-over-year to $16.7 billion across all business segments.

Intelligent Cloud revenue was up 23% year-over-year to $14.6 billion, marking the segment that saw the biggest comparable increase. The Azure business inside the intelligent cloud segment saw revenue increase 50% year-over-year.

Related Link: Microsoft Analysts: Q1 Shows Payoff From Cloud Shift, Azure Narrowing The Gap With AWS

The Xbox business had growth of 40% year-over-year and helped the More Personal Computing segment report 14% year-over-year growth and the largest segment revenue total of $15.1 billion.

Productivity and Business Processes segment revenue was $13.4 billion, a year-over-year increase of 13%.

"We continue to benefit from our investments in strategic, high-growth areas," said Microsoft CFO Amy Hood. 

MSFT Price Action: Shares of Microsoft hit all-time highs of $234.18 in Tuesday’s trading session. Shares are up 5% to $243.57 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
P/E Ratio Insights for Microsoft
Earnings Continue With Johnson & Johnson, 3M Early, Followed By Microsoft Later
Tempting Technology ETF Has Plenty Of 2021 Tailwinds
A Look Into Microsoft's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Azure cloudEarnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com