Recap: Texas Instruments Q4 Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 62.16% year over year to $1.80, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $4,076,000,000 up by 21.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,600,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.44 and $1.66.

Q1 revenue expected between $3,790,000,000 and $4,110,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9ehf4et

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $175.47

Company's 52-week low was at $93.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.15%

Company Overview

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.