Advanced Micro Devices: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.50% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $3,244,000,000 up by 52.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,020,000,000.

Guidance

AMD Sees Q1 Sales $3.1B-$3.3B vs $2.73B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3cuj9ggo

Technicals

52-week high: $99.23

Company's 52-week low was at $36.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.83%

Company Description

Advanced Micro Devices designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the computer market via CPUs and GPUs. AMD acquired graphics processor and chipset maker ATI in 2006 in an effort to improve its positioning in the PC food chain. In 2009, the firm spun out its manufacturing operations to form a foundry joint venture, GlobalFoundries.