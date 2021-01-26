Recap: Hawaiian Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) rose after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 474.75% over the past year to ($3.71), which missed the estimate of ($3.53).

Revenue of $149,683,000 declined by 78.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,450,000.

Outlook

Hawaiian Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jb6d2nus

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.75

Company's 52-week low was at $7.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.68%

Company Overview

Hawaiian Holdings Inc provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its primary asset is the sole ownership of Hawaiian Airlines. Routes are principally focused on transportation between the Hawaiian Islands, United States, and the South Pacific regions of Asia and Australia. In addition, it operates various charter flights. The company markets through several distribution channels, including its own website, travel agencies, and wholesale distributors. Partnerships have been established with other airlines to accommodate customers, and the company also participates in a frequent-flyer program. Flights in the United States constitute approximately three fourth of total revenue.