Recap: Maxim Integrated Products Q2 Earnings
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 30.36% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
Revenue of $628,288,000 up by 14.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $604,460,000.
Outlook
Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $98.44
52-week low: $41.93
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.34%
Company Overview
Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.
