Recap: Maxim Integrated Products Q2 Earnings

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.36% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $628,288,000 up by 14.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $604,460,000.

Outlook

Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $98.44

52-week low: $41.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.34%

Company Overview

Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.