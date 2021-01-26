Marten Transport: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) moved higher after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.24% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $227,333,000 up by 4.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $226,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.19

52-week low: $15.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.73%

Company Overview

Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.