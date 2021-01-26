SEI Investments Earnings Preview

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, SEI Investments analysts model for earnings of $0.8 per share on sales of $436.79 million. In the same quarter last year, SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.84 on sales of $423.23 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 4.76%. Revenue would be up 3.21% from the year-ago period. Here is how the SEI Investments's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.68 0.77 0.85 EPS Actual 0.75 0.68 0.72 0.84 Revenue Estimate 418.13 M 401.01 M 409.12 M 422.42 M Revenue Actual 424.93 M 400.65 M 414.76 M 423.23 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments were trading at $59.24 as of January 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SEI Investments is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.