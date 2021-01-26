Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.99% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $177,845,000 up by 8.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $170,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ze3ax9o8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $37.82

Company's 52-week low was at $18.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.32%

Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a United States-based financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.