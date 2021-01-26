Market Overview

NextEra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.22% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $4,395,000,000 decreased by 4.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,570,000,000.

Outlook

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nee/mediaframe/43014/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1232.24

52-week low: $71.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.78%

Company Description

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes over 60% of the group's operating earnings. Gulf Power also operates in Florida. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals over 51 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

 

