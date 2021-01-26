Lockheed Martin: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 20.60% year over year to $6.38, which missed the estimate of $6.41.
Revenue of $17,032,000,000 up by 7.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,920,000,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $26.00 and $26.30.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $67,100,000,000 and $68,500,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jan 26, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ayfn3b4
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $442.53
52-week low: $266.11
Price action over last quarter: down 5.59%
Company Description
Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.
