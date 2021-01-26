Lockheed Martin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.60% year over year to $6.38, which missed the estimate of $6.41.

Revenue of $17,032,000,000 up by 7.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,920,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $26.00 and $26.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $67,100,000,000 and $68,500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ayfn3b4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $442.53

52-week low: $266.11

Price action over last quarter: down 5.59%

Company Description

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.