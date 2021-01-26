Recap: Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.84% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $50,809,000 declined by 2.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $52,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Peoples Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pbkc.com/investor-relations

Technicals

52-week high: $35.48

Company's 52-week low was at $17.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.91%

Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. It is engaged in a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.