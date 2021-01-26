Recap: First Foundation Q4 Earnings

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.06% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $63,074,000 rose by 16.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,700,000.

Guidance

First Foundation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2947764&sessionid=1&key=E2286D90BB33FD5744A2841908EF684E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.11

Company's 52-week low was at $8.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.83%

Company Description

First Foundation Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in providing personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families. The company focuses on segments namely Banking and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It also offers loans to individuals and entities that own and operate multifamily residential and commercial real estate properties as well as business banking products and services to small to moderate-sized businesses, professional firms and consumer banking products and services to individuals.