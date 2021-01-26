Novartis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) decreased 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.52% over the past year to $1.34, which missed the estimate of $1.36.

Revenue of $12,770,000,000 rose by 2.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,870,000,000.

Guidance

Novartis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Novartis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g655yyy5

Price Action

52-week high: $99.84

Company's 52-week low was at $69.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.93%

Company Profile

Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The company sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.