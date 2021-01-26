Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q4 Earnings

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.06% year over year to $1.86, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $22,475,000,000 up by 8.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,670,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.40 and $9.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,500,000,000 and $91,700,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3w39r355

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $166.09

Company's 52-week low was at $109.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.76%

Company Overview

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.