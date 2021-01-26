Market Overview

Recap: 3M Q4 Earnings

January 26, 2021
Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.70% over the past year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $2.15.

Revenue of $8,583,000,000 rose by 5.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

3M said it sees FY21 EPS of $9.20-$9.70.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://3mtv.mmm.com/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=7633d319-6b9c-4099-9175-74c5e511f4d3

Technicals

52-week high: $180.59

52-week low: $114.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.09%

Company Description

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2019, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company's revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm's net sales. Many of the company's 55,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

 

