General Electric: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.90% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $21,928,000,000 decreased by 16.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.15 and $0.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hj2xrahe

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.26

52-week low: $5.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.67%

Company Overview

With historical ties to inventor Thomas Edison, General Electric was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892. Today, GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others. After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to Aviation, legacy Healthcare, Power, and Renewable Energy. The company continues to embark on a multiyear turnaround under the lean manufacturing expertise of former Danaher CEO H. Lawrence Culp, who has slowly started to shift GE's culture in a positive direction.