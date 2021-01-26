Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.90% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $21,928,000,000 decreased by 16.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.15 and $0.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hj2xrahe

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.26

52-week low: $5.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.67%

Company Overview

With historical ties to inventor Thomas Edison, General Electric was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892. Today, GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others. After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to Aviation, legacy Healthcare, Power, and Renewable Energy. The company continues to embark on a multiyear turnaround under the lean manufacturing expertise of former Danaher CEO H. Lawrence Culp, who has slowly started to shift GE's culture in a positive direction.

 

Related Articles (GE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2021
$1,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth?
Earnings Outlook For General Electric
Tony Zhang Presents Bullish GE Options Trade In Light Of Biden Renewable Energy Goals
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com