7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2021

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $34.43 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.1% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Crane shares dropped 2.7% to $76.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.

Before the opening bell, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. 3M shares gained 0.6% to $171.45 in after-hours trading.

