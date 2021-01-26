Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 4:53am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $34.43 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.1% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Crane shares dropped 2.7% to $76.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. 3M shares gained 0.6% to $171.45 in after-hours trading.

  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. HB Fuller shares gained 2.5% to $52.02 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $40.18 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.1% to $229.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.41 per share on revenue of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.9% to $340.56 in pre-market trading.

