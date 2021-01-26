7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $34.43 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.1% to $58.40 in pre-market trading.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Crane shares dropped 2.7% to $76.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. 3M shares gained 0.6% to $171.45 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. HB Fuller shares gained 2.5% to $52.02 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $40.18 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.1% to $229.75 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.41 per share on revenue of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.9% to $340.56 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga