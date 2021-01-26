Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $198.51 million.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $16.48 billion.

• Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.87 per share on revenue of $824.77 million.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $44.78 million.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $45.01 million.

• CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $451.85 million.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.58 million.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.41 per share on revenue of $16.92 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $318.11 million.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $992.21 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $160.51 million.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $16.24 billion.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $170.25 million.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $52.15 million.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $34.43 billion.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.83 billion.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $482.73 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $58.07 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $182.41 million.

• Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $842.98 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $100.04 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $92.34 million.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $687.24 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $168.52 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $363.68 million.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $73.80 million.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $55.43 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $173.80 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $283.90 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $119.69 million.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $40.18 billion.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $36.09 million.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $604.46 million.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $625.27 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.53 per share on revenue of $149.45 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $53.27 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $135.36 million.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $226.80 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $330.71 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.