Recap: Brown & Brown Q4 Earnings

Shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) moved higher by 0.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $642,100,000 rose by 10.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $623,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $48.76

Company's 52-week low was at $30.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.82%

Company Overview

Brown & Brown Inc is an insurance agent and broker that offers insurance products and services, primarily in the areas of property, casualty, and employee benefits, by connecting customers with insurance companies. It earns its revenue via commissions from insurance companies and direct fees from customers, and it generally has no underwriting risk exposure. More than half of its revenue is from its retail segment, which provides a broad range of insurance products and services to entities and individuals. Roughly a fourth of revenue is from its national programs segment, which provides, among other things, professional liability coverage for professionals. The company operates primarily in the United States, with its highest exposure in Florida.