Recap: Crane Q4 Earnings

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) fell 0.65% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 36.71% over the past year to $1.00, which missed the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $726,400,000 declined by 13.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $737,920,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $89.54

Company's 52-week low was at $36.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.61%

Company Overview

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The firm's business is organized into four segments: fluid handling, payment & merchandising technologies, aerospace & electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 12,000 employees and operates in 25 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.3 billion in revenue and $494 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.