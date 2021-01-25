Recap: Hexcel Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) fell 0.55% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 120.93% over the past year to ($0.18), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $295,800,000 declined by 47.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $298,720,000.

Outlook

Hexcel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hexcel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $77.31

52-week low: $24.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.01%

Company Description

Hexcel Corp develops and manufactures composites used in aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The company operates under two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It offers a wide range of adhesives, carbon fibers, and other structured materials to use in commercial and military aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles, and other industrial applications. The company has sales offices in different regions of the world to help distribute its products globally. Approximately half of its revenue comes from the United States, with the remainder split among various regions. Hexcel either markets directly to customers or uses independent distributors and manufacturer representatives.