Heartland Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $165,196,000 higher by 17.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,590,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $51.85

52-week low: $25.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.14%

Company Overview

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.