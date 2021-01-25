Heartland Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $165,196,000 higher by 17.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,590,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 25, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx
Price Action
52-week high: $51.85
52-week low: $25.26
Price action over last quarter: Up 34.14%
Company Overview
Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings