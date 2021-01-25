Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heartland Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $165,196,000 higher by 17.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,590,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $51.85

52-week low: $25.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.14%

Company Overview

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.

 

Related Articles (HTLF)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2021
Heartland Financial Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.