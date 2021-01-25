H.B. Fuller: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) rose 2.96% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.45% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $777,640,000 up by 5.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $734,320,000.

Outlook

H.B. Fuller hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.68

Company's 52-week low was at $23.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.69%

Company Description

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company's adhesives are typically used by manufacturers of food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, textiles, multiwall bags, water filtration products, insulation, and electronics. The company organizes itself into five segments based on product and geography: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas adhesives and Asia Pacific segments, which generate the majority of revenue, sell adhesives and solvents.