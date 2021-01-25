Preview: Trustmark's Earnings

On Tuesday, January 26, Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Based on management's projections, Trustmark analysts model for earnings of $0.67 per share on sales of $173.80 million. Trustmark earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $156.32 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 19.64%. Revenue would be up 11.18% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.25 0.44 0.56 EPS Actual 0.86 0.51 0.40 0.56 Revenue Estimate 176.20 M 160.38 M 153.50 M 156.19 M Revenue Actual 182.88 M 177.52 M 172.32 M 156.32 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark were trading at $30.52 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Trustmark is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.