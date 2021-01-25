Earnings Outlook for Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Maxim Integrated Products analysts model for earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $604.46 million. In the same quarter last year, Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 on sales of $551.07 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.43% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.69% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.56 0.58 0.53 EPS Actual 0.72 0.58 0.61 0.56 Revenue Estimate 545.15 M 537.23 M 562.23 M 545.22 M Revenue Actual 619.36 M 545.37 M 561.92 M 551.07 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Maxim Integrated Products are up 51.63%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Maxim Integrated Products is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.