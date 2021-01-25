5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - P/E: 9.27 AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) - P/E: 6.53 Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) - P/E: 0.69 OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) - P/E: 0.54 Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) - P/E: 0.5

Sanofi has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.81, which has increased by 28.37% compared to Q2, which was 1.41. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

AIkido Pharma's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.06, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.07. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Onconova Therapeutics has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.03, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.04. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, OpGen experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.49 in Q2 and is now -0.4. OpGen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Plus Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.39, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.45. Plus Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.