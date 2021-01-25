Return On Capital Employed Overview: Bed Bath & Beyond

During Q3, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) brought in sales totaling $2.62 billion. However, earnings decreased 111.03%, resulting in a loss of $8.94 million. In Q2, Bed Bath & Beyond earned $81.02 million, and total sales reached $2.69 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Bed Bath & Beyond's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Bed Bath & Beyond posted an ROCE of -0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Bed Bath & Beyond, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Bed Bath & Beyond reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.19/share.