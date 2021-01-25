Esquire Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.00% over the past year to $0.51, which were in line with the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $14,569,000 rose by 21.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $25.10

Company's 52-week low was at $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.53%

Company Overview

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. The bank offers various services such as checking accounts, personal checking account, professional checking accounts, and business checking accounts among others. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.