Bank of Marin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.09% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $23,599,000 decreased by 1.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://veracast.com/webcasts/bankofmarin/earningscall/v/0C1DC02AA95D.cfm

Technicals

52-week high: $45.76

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.37%

Company Description

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts and wealth management and trust services. The firm derives revenue through Wealth Management & Trust fees, Deposit account service charges, and Debit card interchange fees.