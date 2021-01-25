Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of Marin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.09% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $23,599,000 decreased by 1.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://veracast.com/webcasts/bankofmarin/earningscall/v/0C1DC02AA95D.cfm

Technicals

52-week high: $45.76

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.37%

Company Description

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts and wealth management and trust services. The firm derives revenue through Wealth Management & Trust fees, Deposit account service charges, and Debit card interchange fees.

 

Related Articles (BMRC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2021
A Preview Of Bank of Marin's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com