Recap: Lakeland Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.79% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $56,495,000 up by 12.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://lakelandfinancialcorp.q4ir.com/news-and-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $60.58

Company's 52-week low was at $30.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.73%

Company Overview

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.