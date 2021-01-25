Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares gained 1% to $133.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Blackstone Group Inc’s (NYSE: BX) Alight Solutions LLC is nearing a merger deal with Bill Foley-led blank-check company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WPF) to go public, Reuters reported. Blackstone shares rose 0.4% to $65.30 in after-hours trading, while climbed 6.7% to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $734.32 million after the closing bell. HB Fuller shares gained 0.5% to $52.98 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX + FUL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2021
Bill Foley's SPAC Nears $7.3B Deal To Take Alight Solutions Public: Report
Earnings Preview for H.B. Fuller
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2021
5 IPOs To Watch Out For In 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com