5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares gained 1% to $133.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.
- Blackstone Group Inc’s (NYSE: BX) Alight Solutions LLC is nearing a merger deal with Bill Foley-led blank-check company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WPF) to go public, Reuters reported. Blackstone shares rose 0.4% to $65.30 in after-hours trading, while climbed 6.7% to $13.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $734.32 million after the closing bell. HB Fuller shares gained 0.5% to $52.98 in after-hours trading.
