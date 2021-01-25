5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares gained 1% to $133.49 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.

