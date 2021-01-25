Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $23.99 million.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $150.84 million.

• Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $53.60 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $100.95 million.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.

• Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $341.92 million.

• Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $623.34 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $737.92 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $255.40 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $74.59 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $162.00 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $298.72 million.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $32.45 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $303.34 million.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $89.30 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $114.62 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $362.11 million.

• Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $228.07 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $82.02 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $144.42 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $38.18 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $734.32 million.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $426.21 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $43.88 million.

• Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $160.59 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $228.45 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $44.37 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $95.47 million.