Mid-Day Market Update: IBM Drops On Downbeat Revenue; Montauk Renewables Shares Surge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 30,936.40 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 13,486.54. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.48% to 3,834.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 24,632,460 cases with around 410,370 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,625,420 confirmed cases and 153,030 deaths, while Brazil reported over 8,697,360 COVID-19 cases with 214,140 deaths. In total, there were at least 97,607,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,093,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares gained by 0.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY), up 14%, and IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), up 9%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.8%.

Top Headline

Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Schlumberger reported quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.17 per share. The company posted revenue of $5.50 billion, versus estimates of $5.25 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) shares shot up 60% to $21.35 after the company, and EVgo Services, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) got a boost, shooting 36% to $11.54 after the company priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares were also up, gaining 45% to $1.837 after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.

Equities Trading DOWN

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares tumbled 10% to $117.91 after climbing 61% on Thursday. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) were down 15% to $8.90 as the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) was down, falling 12% to $13.08 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of Class A common shares.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $52.65, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,852.30.

Silver traded down 1.5% Friday to $25.48 while copper fell 0.7% to $3.6225.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.66%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.2% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.24%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.64%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 1.56%.

The Eurozone services PMI declined to 45 in January versus 46.4 in the earlier month, while manufacturing activity contracted to 54.7. French services PMI dropped to 46.5 in January from 49.1 in the prior month, while manufacturing PMI increased to 51.5 in from 51.1. Germany’s manufacturing PMI fell to 57 in January, while services PMI slipped to 46.8. Retail sales in the UK rose 0.3% in December, versus a revised 4.1% decline in November. UK services PMI dipped to 38.8 in January from 49.4 in the prior month.

Economics

The IHS Markit services PMI climbed to 57.5 in January from 54.8 in the previous month, while manufacturing PMI surged to 59.1 from 58.3.

Sales of previously owned houses in the US rose 0.7% to 6.76 million units in December o.

US natural-gas supplies dropped 187 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

