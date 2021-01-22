Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IBM And Intel Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Share:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

IBM sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people.

IBM shares were trading down 9% at $118.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $158.75 and a 52-week low of $90.56.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results and issued fiscal year 2021 guidance.

Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in Silicon Valley.

Intel shares were trading down 8.91% at $56.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $43.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + IBM)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Intel
Intel, IBM Weigh On Broader Market As Investors Also Worry About Coronavirus
Here's Why GameStop, Intel And IBM Are Moving
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com