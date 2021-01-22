Why IBM And Intel Are Trading Lower Today

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

IBM sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people.

IBM shares were trading down 9% at $118.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $158.75 and a 52-week low of $90.56.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results and issued fiscal year 2021 guidance.

Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in Silicon Valley.

Intel shares were trading down 8.91% at $56.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $43.61.