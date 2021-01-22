Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Sirius XM Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Looking at Q3, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) earned $478.00 million, a 15.18% increase from the preceding quarter. Sirius XM Holdings also posted a total of $2.02 billion in sales, a 8.06% increase since Q2. In Q2, Sirius XM Holdings earned $415.00 million, and total sales reached $1.87 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Sirius XM Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.52%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Sirius XM Holdings's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Sirius XM Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.06/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.05/share.

 

