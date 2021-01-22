Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Walmart

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted Q3 earnings of $5.78 billion, an increase from Q2 of 4.64%. Sales dropped to $134.71 billion, a 2.2% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Walmart earned $6.06 billion, and total sales reached $137.74 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Walmart posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Walmart is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Walmart's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Walmart reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.34/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.18/share.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

AppHarvest's Ag Tech Play: Updates From The Martha Stewart-Linked SPAC IPO Prospect
11 Investing Themes For The Biden Era, According To Jim Cramer
FTAC Olympus Spikes 30% Amid Payoneer Merger Report
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart
Walmart Enters The Fintech Space With Ribbit Capital
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com