Return On Capital Employed Overview: Aemetis

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) reported Q3 sales of $40.92 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $4.50 million, resulting in a 148.03% decrease from last quarter. Aemetis earned $9.38 million, and sales totaled $47.82 million in Q2.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Aemetis's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Aemetis posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Aemetis is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Aemetis's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Aemetis reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.59/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

 

BZI-ROCE

