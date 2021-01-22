Earnings Outlook for Enterprise Finl Servs

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, January 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Enterprise Finl Servs EPS is expected to be around $0.69, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $82.02 million. In the same quarter last year, Enterprise Finl Servs reported EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $76.03 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 36.7%. Revenue would be up 7.88% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.53 0.75 1.09 EPS Actual 0.68 0.56 0.48 1.09 Revenue Estimate 79.45 M 75.87 M 72.22 M 77.20 M Revenue Actual 75.98 M 75.79 M 76.78 M 76.03 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enterprise Finl Servs is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.