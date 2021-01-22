Earnings Preview for Great Southern Bancorp

On Monday, January 25, Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Great Southern Bancorp EPS will likely be near $0.98 while revenue will be around $43.88 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Great Southern Bancorp reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $52.64 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.97% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 16.64% from the same quarter last year. Great Southern Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.55 0.95 1.24 EPS Actual 0.96 0.93 1.04 1.24 Revenue Estimate 44.03 M 43.94 M 43.16 M 45.25 M Revenue Actual 44.17 M 43.45 M 44.94 M 52.64 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp were trading at $50.35 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Great Southern Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 15:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.