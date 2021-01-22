J&J Snack Foods's Earnings: A Preview

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, January 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect J&J Snack Foods's EPS to be near $0.2 on sales of $231.75 million. J&J Snack Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.93. Sales were $282.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 78.49% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 18.08% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.12 0.90 1.01 EPS Actual 0.35 -0.40 0.38 0.93 Revenue Estimate 228.07 M 184.00 M 261.97 M 280.53 M Revenue Actual 252.54 M 214.56 M 272.04 M 282.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of J&J Snack Foods have declined 18.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. J&J Snack Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.