Recap: Kansas City Southern Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.85% over the past year to $1.89, which missed the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $693,400,000 declined by 4.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $695,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Kansas City Southern said it expects double-digit growth in salesfFor FY21.

The company also sees FY21 EPS of at least $9.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 22, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/42503/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $222.63

52-week low: $92.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.60%

Company Description

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.7 billion revenue on 3,400 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,300 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (21% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (26%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (13%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.