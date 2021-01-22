Ally Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.42% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $1,879,000,000 up by 14.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,670,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqkrkzex

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.99

52-week low: $10.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.93%

Company Description

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.