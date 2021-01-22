World Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 675.86% over the past year to $2.25, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $130,946,000 decreased by 10.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $133,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/39733

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $151.38

Company's 52-week low was at $43.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.13%

Company Description

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.