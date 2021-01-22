5 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.6% to $24.33 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued guidance for the current quarter. Intel shares dropped 4.6% to $59.60 in after-hours trading, after adding 6.5% in regular trading session. Analysts are expecting Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Regions Financial shares rose 0.1% to $17.80 in after-hours trading.

