5 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.6% to $24.33 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued guidance for the current quarter. Intel shares dropped 4.6% to $59.60 in after-hours trading, after adding 6.5% in regular trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Regions Financial shares rose 0.1% to $17.80 in after-hours trading.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.85 billion. Seagate shares dropped 4.7% to $59.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. IBM shares dropped 7.3% to $122.03 in the after-hours trading session.
