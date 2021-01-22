Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.6% to $24.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued guidance for the current quarter. Intel shares dropped 4.6% to $59.60 in after-hours trading, after adding 6.5% in regular trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Regions Financial shares rose 0.1% to $17.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.85 billion. Seagate shares dropped 4.7% to $59.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. IBM shares dropped 7.3% to $122.03 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

