Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $885.60 million.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $184.38 million.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $695.77 million.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $133.57 million.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $783.28 million.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $21.47 million.