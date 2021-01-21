SVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) fell 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.25% year over year to $7.40, which beat the estimate of $3.83.

Revenue of $1,213,000,000 up by 43.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $863,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=2955947&sessionid=1&key=EBD8C41D378EAEBCE3CE00979F8DA327®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $477.12

52-week low: $127.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.72%

Company Description

SVB Financial Group founded in 1982 and based in Santa Clara, California, provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has three main commercial sectors: software and Internet; hardware and private equity; and venture capital. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and India.